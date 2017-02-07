Metro TV Jakarta Turns to Mediaproxy for Compliance

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Mediaproxy’s LogServer platform has been tapped as the choice for a next-generation compliance system for Metro TV Jakarta. Once installed, the system will record and monitor eight channels for the broadcaster.

The LogServer platform provides 24/7 SD and HD multichannel recording and live monitoring of video, audio and real-time data sources from a single location. Content may be reviewed and managed after events for specific compliance requirements and competitive analysis. The unit’s feature set is built around monitoring closed caption data and enables quick export with optional burn-in for verification.

Mediaproxy is a provider of software-based IP broadcast equipment for compliance, monitoring and analysis.