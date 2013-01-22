Metro Cable Upgrades With For-A

FORT LEE, N.J. – For-A said its HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switchers and its HVS-300HS HD/SD portable vide switcher are currently in use at five of the nine sites run by the Sacramento Metropolitan Cable Television Commission of Sacramento, Calif.



Working with Metro Cable throughout the selection and installation process was local For-A dealer, VMI, Inc., based in Sunnyvale, Calif., and primarily covering the Western U.S. VMI has regional offices in Sacramento, Garden Grove, Calif.; Portland, Seattle and Spokane, Wash.



Sacramento Metro Cable is a production operation that broadcasts local government municipal meetings for about 23 agencies on Metro Cable 14, a cable television channel in Sacramento County.



Metro Cable has a feed through the County that streams on the Internet; all recording is done through the FOR-A switchers.



The HVS-300HS has a built-in multi-viewer, so external monitors are not necessary. Setup on location is further simplified with frame-sync capability on every input. The HVS-350HS HD/SD 1.5 M/E digital video switcher is a “big brother” to the HVS-300HS. The HVS-350HS adds 1.5 M/E functionality, more inputs, and more standard features without dramatically increasing the size of the switcher or control panel.



