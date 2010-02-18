Members select five new RTDNA regional directors

The members of the Radio Television Digital News Association have elected five regional directors to serve two-year terms on the board of directors.

The newly elected members are:

• Kathy Walker, news director at KOA-AM, Denver, will represent Region 1 and Region 3.

• Peggy Phillip, news director at KSHB-TV, Kansas City, MO, will represent Region 4 and Region 5.

• Kevin Benz, news director at News 8 Austin, Austin, TX, will represent Region 6.

• Randy Bell, news director at WMSI-FM/WQJQ-FM/WJDX-AM, Jackson, MS, will represent Region 8 and Region 9.

• Andrew Vrees, news director at WCVB-TV, Boston, will represent Region 10.

Regional directors begin serving their two-year terms at the close of the RTDNA annual convention April 11-14 in Las Vegas. Association members also will elect a new chairperson-elect and two directors at large.