Meduza launches 3-D lenses

Meduza Systems, the London-based subsidiary of UK 3-D technology start-up 3D Visual Enterprises, will launch the Delta 4K S3D Meduza Lens at IBC in Amsterdam this week. Meduza claims this is the first purpose-built, matched-pair 3-D lenses. The lenses are optically matched and sold in pairs, with each one constructed to fit into a compact 38mm wide mechanical barrel for the close interaxial positioning that is crucial for 3-D filming.

Meduza set out to refine the 2-D optics that have previously yielded rather large, heavy, bulky design film lenses, not suited to the smaller tolerances required for 3-D use. The 16-piece optical set has been designed specifically to accommodate motorised focus and iris controls. The iris and focus rings, which float on a set of 50 micro ball bearings, will be supported by the forthcoming Preston 3D controller.