Mediatec Broadcast selects LYNX Technik 'glue' equipment for new OB van

Mediatec Broadcast has chosen LYNX Technik modular interface systems for a new OB van for production and broadcast of sporting and other special events throughout Europe.

The new Mediatec OB van will be based in Sweden and is being used for the media and television production services of the Swedish Hockey League.

Broadcast Solutions, a system integrator and sales & service partner of LYNX Technik, implemented the complete OB van for Mediatec, which was delivered in February 2012.

The new van, "HD12," is based on the standardized streamline concept, a production design that has been modeled on a user-friendly technology infrastructure, as well as reduced costs.

Mediatec along with Broadcast Solutions selected LYNX Technik interface solutions to provide the glue that would handle all signal processing requirements within the OB van and at outside broadcast events.