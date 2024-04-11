MediaSilo to Offer Camera to Cloud Capabilities with Atomos Integration

LAS VEGAS—EditShare has announced a partnership with Atomos to bring camera to cloud workflows to EditShare’s MediaSilo, the leading video collaboration platform.

As part of the collaboration, MediaSilo will be integrated with Atomos’ cloud connected range of camera mounted monitor-recorders, which can be attached to virtually any HDMI or SDI camera source.

The integration will be on display at NAB 2024 at both the Atomos booth (Central Hall - C4931) and the EditShare booth (South Hall Lower - SL8087), and will be generally available in mid Q2 of 2024.

In announcing the integration, the two companies stressed how camera to cloud workflows can accelerate the creative process. By shrinking the capture-to-edit time frame, editors can begin working on media instantly instead of waiting for hard drives or delayed file transfers.

The Atomos MediaSilo integration helps users easily achieve those benefits by allowing them to simply a camera to a cloud enabled Atomos device via HDMI or SDI. After pairing the device via a Atomos Cloud Studio account and adding MediaSilo as the destination, users can select the target project and folder for media upload.

Once the user hits record, proxy files will automatically sync to the MediaSilo project or folder that has been selected. Team members can then jump in to start reviewing the footage as it arrives. MediaSilo also creates dynamic review links that automatically update as more footage is shot, so external collaborators have one destination for feedback.

Access to your MediaSilo account is included in Atomos Cloud Studio’s Camera to Cloud plan. Anyone purchasing an Atomos Connect (for Ninja V, V+, Ninja or Ninja Ultra), a Shogun, or Shogun Ultra automatically receives a free all-inclusive subscription. Both plans include single/dual recording, 4K upload, and progressive upload, Atomos’ unique progressive file transfer technology that gets content into MediaSilo while you are still shooting.

“We’re extremely excited to start MediaSilo’s camera to cloud journey with Atomos,” explained EditShare CEO Ramu Potarazu. “Our decision was rooted in the EditShare brand ethos of flexibility: we want our customers to work with creative tools of their choice. Integrating MediaSilo to Atomos products such as the Shogun and Ninja lets people choose the right camera product for each project. We look forward to seeing our customers benefit from the speed and flexibility they’ll see with MediaSilo + Atomos camera to cloud.”

“I'm delighted to announce another camera to cloud integration with Atomos Cloud Studio. We've always considered ourselves to be a neutral 'gateway' to a wide selection of secure destinations for our customers’ content,” added Jeromy Young, CEO of Atomos. “MediaSilo is highly respected in the post production world for accelerating collaboration, and its addition to our online platform offers our DNx-orientated customers in particular a route into Camera to Cloud. It’s very much a win-win scenario for both parties.”