Mediaproxy to Showcase LogServer Upgrades at 2022 NAB Show­

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy, a developer of software-based IP compliance solutions, will return to Las Vegas for the 2022 NAB Show between April 23 and 24 to demonstrate the latest upgrades to its flagship LogServer logging and monitoring system.

The updates include extended support for SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, advanced SCTE Ad-Insertion trigger monitoring and configuration across pooled clusters of distributed systems.

"Compliance is now an intrinsic component of both engineering and business," explained Mediaproxy chief executive Erik Otto. "Modern multi-channel broadcasting and streaming calls for ever more sophisticated and reliable systems that can scale across IP networks and cloud. With over 20,000 channels deployed, LogServer has become the global standard for compliance monitoring."

LogServer is a software-based compliance platform that has been developed over the past 20-plus years to reliably log and monitor broadcast and OTT sources. It is able to integrate seamlessly into any operational environment, whether on-premises, virtual or in the cloud, and supports video, audio and real-time data from a wide range of current broadcast sources, including 4K, HDR, 10-bit, HEVC, TSoIP, SMPTE ST 2110/2022-6/2022-7, Zixi and SRT, the company said.

The proliferation of channels and explosion in streaming over recent years has demanded more sophisticated monitoring as media services and playout facilities have had to accommodate a wide range of distribution platforms and technologies, including Next Gen TV, IP-driven workflows and cloud migration.

To help clients address those changes, Mediaproxy has continued to develop new functionality for LogServer to offer the most efficient and comprehensive monitoring technology available.

These improvements, which will be displayed on Booth W7409 at NAB 2022, include advanced clustering of decentralized systems on IP networks, including the cloud, plus a new pooled interface platform that provides highly optimized systems configuration at scale.

This feature marks a new era in distributed access, set-up and configuration across entire organizations that have both extended local and global footprints across both on-prem and cloud, the company said.