MediaKind Unveils MK/IP Video Streaming App Development Platform

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has introduced the MK/IO streaming solution that blends video quality and high reliability with the quality of experience that today meets the expectations of millions of viewers.

Built on Microsoft Azure, MK/IO offers a video streaming canvas for app developers, video platforms and others looking to improve the experience they deliver to customers, the company said.

MK/IO offers video-on-demand (VOD) and live streaming, encoding and packaging services for files and live video streaming with digital rights management (DRM) support and a native media player. It is built on Azure cloud and integrated in Azure Marketplace and offers application programming interface (API) parity and one-click asset migration for all Azure Media Services users, it said.

“We pride ourselves on MediaKind’s heritage of quality and reliability led by innovation. As a strategic partner with Microsoft Azure, we have leveraged the power of Azure and its latest breakthroughs in generative AI, to develop MK/IO, a next-generation streaming solution. MediaKind's robust video services and capabilities provide an elevated level of functionality to deliver an exceptional streaming experience with unmatched video quality to empower new video apps and services with advanced features and continuous innovation,” said MediaKind CEO Allen Broome.

MK/IO is designed to offer a seamless migration for Azure Media Services customers to the MK/IO video streaming platform. Available through the Azure Marketplace, MK/IO integrates with Azure Storage, content delivery network (CDN) and billing, the company said.

Streaming of video assets previously generated with Azure Media Services is fully supported at launch as well as MKPlayer, a video player equivalent to the Azure Media Services player, it said.

"As one of our featured solution partners, I am pleased to announce the availability of MediaKind’s MK/IO platform that encompasses the entire range of Microsoft Azure Media Services capabilities," said Simon Crownshaw, director, business strategy, Media & Communications at Microsoft.

"Having partnered with MediaKind on the hugely successful NBA League Pass App project gives us confidence that Azure Media Services customers will be well served by MK/IO, and able to transition seamlessly to MediaKind’s new streaming platform."