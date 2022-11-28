MediaKind Mediaroom Play Powers Latest Generation of Bell Canada’s Fibe TV Service

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind’s Mediaroom Play platform now delivers more services, including VOD streaming television and movies from over 1,000 content owners and 7,000-plus apps from the Google Play Store, to TV viewers in Canada, the company reports.

Using Mediaroom Play, service providers can deliver live TV, on-demand shows and movies, Cloud PVR via MediaKind’s Video Storage and Processing Platform (VSPP), apps, voice remote and search in the same platform. Offering access to the Google Play Store enables Mediaroom Play users to access Android TV steaming content and other apps. MediaKind and Bell Canada collaborated on the latest evolution of the Fibe TV service—debuted in July—that leverages Mediaroom Play, the company said.

“As one of our longest-standing Mediaroom customers, we’re delighted to see Bell integrate Mediaroom Play with its pioneering Fibe TV service and position itself as Canada’s leading content aggregator,” said Steve Payne, MediaKind president and chief revenue officer.

“With Mediaroom Play, Fibe TV’s customers can experience the next evolution of TV and entertainment, whereby live TV and on-demand movies and shows are accessible through apps, voice control, and powerful search functions," he continued.

Mediaroom, MediaKind’s IPTV platform, increases the value of services providers offer customers. Developed on the Android TV operating system, the pre-integrated product provides a tested, robust and market-ready solution enabling quick launches of new Android TV-powered set top boxes, it said.

Integration of Google Play Store access also opens up new revenue-sharing opportunities for operators, as do earnings from Google Ads. Revenue from content and app curation is also possible, it said.