MediaKind Appoints Amy Marmolejo as CFO

FRISCO, Texas—MediaKind has hired Amy S. Marmolejo as the company’s chief financial officer, reporting directly to CEO Matt McConnell. She joins the company with a background in advising and leading financial organizations for both domestic and international corporations.

“Amy brings a unique skill set to MediaKind, combining a robust, results-driven background in finance, alongside a genuine passion for helping high-growth organizations to aspire, grow and scale,” said McConnell in a press release. We welcome her to the leadership team and look forward to benefitting from her extensive experience and strategic thinking as we drive overall productivity and strategic, profitable growth.”

Marmolejo brings deep experience gained from working with organizations of all sizes, ranging from growing start-ups and large public companies to multinational technology providers. Marmolejo started her career in public accounting where she spent seven years serving clients across multiple industries. She later held several corporate finance leadership roles within both public and private companies, including CFO of Tendril (now Uplight), where she was part of the core team that transformed the business to a SaaS model, raised complex strategic capital, grew the valuation substantially and positioned the company for the eventual sale to private equity.

“I look forward to leading the company's financial operations and accelerating MediaKind's evolution into SaaS and cloud-based applications,” said Marmolejo, “as well as expansion into a range of new markets, to fully capture the sizable opportunity in front of us."