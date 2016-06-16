Mediacom Launches RFD-TV in HD

NASHVILLE, TENN.—RFD-TV, a national TV network dedicated to the rural and western lifestyle, is going HD on through Mediacom Communications. Mediacom will make the networks HD offerings across its entire national footprint.

The two sides have worked together since 2002, when Mediacom became the first cable system to distribute RFD-TV.

According to Mediacom, it serves about 1.3 million customers in markets primarily located in the Midwest and Southeast.