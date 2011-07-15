Media Links, Dimetis form strategic alliance

Media Links, a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Global Links, and Dimetis announced a strategic alliance to facilitate using their complementary strengths and expertise to provide unified video and data delivery systems to the broadcast and network service provider markets.

Interoperability concerns with professional equipment and software from different manufacturers is a serious issue for many service providers and can often lead to lost time and money. The Dimetis and Media Links systems provide broadcasters, telcos and other media providers with a seamless integrated video transport system. The systems have been rigorously field tested and are installed in various global facilities.