McNeely shoots 'The Outdoorsman' in HD with versatile FUJIFILM lenses

Buck McNeely considers himself to be one of the luckiest guys in the world. Shooting with FUJIFILM Optical Devices (formerly known as Fujinon) lenses for the past 20 years, he has been able to combine his passion for hunting and outdoor activities with his vocation of producing adventure-based television to create his internationally syndicated TV series, "The Outdoorsman with Buck McNeely."

Over the last few years, McNeely has organized and shot elk hunts in Colorado, bird hunts in Mexico, a fishing trip in Costa Rica and several deer hunts on his ranch in Missouri. McNeely has led expeditions in Siberia, New Zealand, Argentina, Africa, Brazil, Iceland and across North and South America.

In 2007, the series began producing its episodes in HD and now shoots using a Panasonic AJ-HDX900 DVCPRO HD camcorder with FUJIFILM's Premier Series HA22x7.8BERD and HA25x11.5BERD HD ENG-style lenses.