MBS in Japan adds Calrec Apollo for OB surround sound production

Japanese radio and television group Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) has installed a 56-fader Calrec Apollo console in an audio OB vehicle for surround sound broadcast.

MBS acquired the Apollo in February, becoming the first in the world to deploy a Calrec Apollo desk in an OB vehicle. It has been on the air since March, providing coverage of sports and musical events.

MBS, which has relied on Calrec Alpha consoles previously, selected the Apollo's for its new, user-friendly touch-screen interface, easy-to-use surround features and downmix functions, and future-proof, expandable I/O capabilities.

MBS expects to use the Apollo console as many as 100 days each year. Eighty percent of time, the console will be used for live broadcast of concerts and sports, including baseball, golf, tennis and soccer.