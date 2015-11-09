MBC Installs Grass Valley Replay System for Soccer Broadcasts

MONTREAL—Entering into its second season as the broadcaster for Saudi Arabia’s professional league, Middle East Broadcasting Center has acquired Grass Valley’s K2 Dyno Replay System for its soccer broadcasts.

The K2 Dyno is an instant replay and highlights generation system for HD, SD, 3G and UHD/4K that also features pan/zoom technology and high-frame-rate productions with GV’s LDX camera systems. With its AnySpeed technology, the K2 Dyno can offer smooth playback from zero to 200 percent speed, including transitions.

The K2 Dyno system works with MBC’s existing K2 media server and on-air graphics system.