Max to Broadcast Every US Open Match to European Viewers

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), whose Max streaming service is the exclusive host to Eurosport, the leading sports broadcaster in Europe, announced that it plans to broadcast every match live from tennis’s 2024 US Open for the first time ever. The US Open takes place in New York, Aug. 26-Sept. 9.

Eurosport, for its part, will showcase the best matches on its television channels in 45 markets across Europe, with exclusivity in 41 countries, in its 24th consecutive year of broadcasting the tournament. Selected matches in Denmark (6'eren), Norway (Rex), Sweden (Kanal 9) and Finland (TV5) will be shown free to access. TVN will also show the women’s final on its free-to-air channel in Poland should five-time Grand Slam champion and national hero Iga Świątek make it through to the final round in her bid to reclaim the title she won in 2022, the streamer said.

Tennis legend John McEnroe, who is also covering the matches for U.S. host broadcaster ESPN, will be pulling double duty, providing insight and analysis for Eurosport’s pan-European feed along with seven-time Grand Slam winner Mats Wilander and former Grand Slam doubles finalist Barbara Schett while viewers in France will be able to watch a localized studio show featuring seven-time Grand Slam champion Justine Henin and five-time Grand Slam doubles champion Nicolas Mahut who joins Eurosport’s expert team for the first time.

In 2024, Eurosport secured its biggest ever tennis audiences for its live coverage of the Grand Slams and Olympic Games. For its exclusive coverage of the Australian Open , Eurosport reached more than 50 million people across all platforms and followed by delivering its biggest ever Roland-Garros audience in its 35-year history, growing unique streaming viewers by almost a third following the launch of Max in Europe, the streamer said.