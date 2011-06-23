Matrox Offers New Features for MXO2 Devices



MONTREAL, CANADA: Matrox Video Products Group announced the availability of new software releases for the Matrox MXO2 product line for Mac and PC. Highlights of the new releases include support for Adobe Creative Suite 5.5 Production Premium, capture support for Adobe Flash Media Live Encoder, and presets for new H.264 encoding parameters in Adobe Media Encoder.



Matrox MXO2 devices provide cross-platform Mac and Windows support and can be moved among desktop systems in a facility, installed in an OB van, or taken on the road with a laptop. Key features include: lightning fast H.264 file creation for the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray via Matrox MAX technology and professional audio and video input and output with 10-bit hardware up/down/cross conversion.



The Matrox MXO2 release 2.2.3 for Mac and release 5.5 for PC are now available to registered users as a free download from the Matrox website.



