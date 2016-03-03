Matrox Monarch HD Assists University of Dallas’ Sports Webcasts

MONTREAL—The University of Dallas wants its fans to be able to stay up to date with all the action from its sports teams, so it has added a Matrox Monarch HD encoder and announced a partnership with College TV Ticket to provide a live stream of all its games.

Matrox’s Monarch HD system allows the university’s athletic department to streams games to College TV Ticket while also recording video files locally on SD cards for back-up. The unit is able to record H.264 video files in either MOV or MP4, which enables them to be used in Adobe, Apple or Avid applications without transcoding and can be played back in free media players. The recorded content can also be used as a back-up in the event of a stream interruption.

The school uses the Monarch HD system at five venues across campus and is controlled through a laptop. The Monarch and laptop are then connected to a router to stream the encoded video over the Internet to College TV Ticket’s media server using RTMP protocol.

Based in Montreal, Matrox is a provider of HD and SD digital video hardware and software technology.