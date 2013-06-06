Matrox Intros Convert DVI Plus

MONTREAL— Matrox Video has released the Matrox Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converter with genlock and ROI support.



Matrox Convert DVI Plus enables broadcasters to incorporate content from computers, iPads and iPhones into broadcast programs. It can also be used to drive projectors and large displays at live events.



Matrox Convert DVI Plus is intended for creating broadcast-quality video from computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, FaceTime, ProPresenter, PowerPoint and web browsers.



The ROI feature lets the user define any region of any size from the computer display and output just that content at the required broadcast resolution. If the selected area doesn’t match the output resolution, Matrox Convert DVI Plus provides high-quality horizontal and vertical upscaling and downscaling.



The unit can be genlocked to an SD analog black burst (bi-level) or HD tri-level genlock source. Proc amp controls on the output let the user adjust the hue, chroma, saturation, and brightness levels.



Priced at $995 US (€799, £649), Matrox Convert DVI Plus is available through authorized dealers.



