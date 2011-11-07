Matrox Announces Support for New Avid Media Composer 6



MONTREAL, CANADA: Matrox Video Products Group announced support for Avid Media Composer version 6 with the entire range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the new Matrox Mojito Max card. Matrox says its I/O products provide broadcast-quality input and output as well as delivery of H.264 files for the web, mobile devices, and Blu-ray up to five times faster than software alone. Other features include 10-bit hardware scaling, inexpensive HD monitoring with the Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring using professional connections.



The full range of Matrox I/O devices is available through the company’s network of authorized dealers starting at $449 U.S. (£338, €382), not including local taxes.



