Masstech Promotes Three at Toronto Headquarters

TORONTO—A trio of staffers at Masstech’s headquarters in Toronto have been promoted. Iulian Ionita has been promoted to senior vice president of engineering and support; Annie Pradeepan to vice president of finance; and Fiona Tsang to marketing manager.

Ionita, who has spent 16 years in the broadcast and production operations and technology, will lead the support team to provide customers satisfaction from product installation to delivery.

Annie Pradeepan

Pradeepan has been with Masstech since 2000. Her new position makes her responsible for overseeing accounting, finance and investor relations.

Tsang will now head the development of new marketing campaigns, as well as continue to manage trade shows, public relations, web and social media initiatives. Prior to joining Masstech, Tsang worked for iPR Ogilvy and PricewaterhouseCoopers.