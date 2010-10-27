Masstech offers instant migration for EMC Avalon users

Broadcasters risk losing valuable digital assets as technical support for EMC Avalon products ceases at the end of this month. In light of this, Masstech is offering an instant migration pathway to EMC Avalon users affected by the announcement. Companies can transfer and archive all content from legacy data tapes to Masstech’s TOPAZ MAM system in a day, ensuring minimal impact and downtime to their existing broadcast operations.

Migrating to Masstech’s TOPAZ digital archiving system will keep daily broadcast operations running smoothly while managing risk, trimming costs and protecting media assets for the future.

