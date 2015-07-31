Martin-Cleves Joins Pebble Beach Systems as VP Sales, Latin America

SURREY, ENGLAND – Pebble Beach Systems have announced that it has brought on Paulo Andrés Martin-Cleves to serve as vice president of sales in Latin America. Martin-Cleves’ main responsibility will be to expand the company’s distribution network across Latin American territories.

Paulo Andrés Martin-Cleves

Martin-Cleves previously worked in high-level sales positions with Odetics Broadcast, Encoda-Harris, Sundance Digital/Avid, MC Consulting and TransMedia Dynamics. He also worked as technical director at Telepacifico and helped implement on-air automation systems at CNN facilities in Santiago, Chile.

“Paulo’s past experience leading major engineering projects in his native Colombia and during his tenures at Odetics, Sundance Digital and Avid makes him a valuable asset to Pebble Beach Systems’ team,” said Tom Gittins, director of sales.

Martin-Cleves currently resides in Orange County, Calif.