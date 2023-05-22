Marshall Electronics Unveils Compact 4K60 Live streaming Camera

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics has introduced the CV420Ne, an NDI|HX3 version of its ultra-wide, 100-degree-angle-of-view, streaming POV camera and will show the new camera at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, Fla., June 10-16.

The CV420Ne offers robotic pan, tilt and zoom movement at HD resolutions digitally within the larger 4K UHD sensor space, the company said.

The camera allows users to maintain access to ultra-wide angles along with usable digitally zoomed and lateral maneuvers within the sensor. It uses the new NDI|HX3 codecs with access to NDI5.5 tools, USB 3.0 connectivity with Barco certification and traditional HDMI workflow for a range of AV applications, it said.

The CV420Ne uses a 1/1.8-inch 4K sensor with 9 1/2 megapixels, capable of 4K UHD resolution up to 60fps with support for HD resolutions. The camera’s 4.5mm lens features delivers high-quality video with no spherical distortion. The CV420Ne’s digital pan, tilt and zoom comes with more than 250 presets that are savable and selectable from any number of command sources, including IR remote, NDI|Tools, camera control software, web browser GUI, OBS plugins, vMix and other compatible soft codecs and devices, it said.

With the latest NDI|HX3 codec, the camera can be incorporated seamlessly into various streaming and production workflows. The CV420Ne is suitable for professional proAV and broadcast applications, including AV streaming, remote contribution, podcasting, video collaboration and a range of proAV and UCC installations that require an ultra-high-quality networkable video source, it said.

The NDI|HX3 format requires slightly higher bandwidth than NDI|HX2 but much less than needed for Full-NDI|HB. NDI|HX3 delivers similar low latency as Full-NDI at less than 100ms end-to-end and has video quality performance closer to premium Full-NDI where video quality is not lost from camera source when sent over network, it said.

The new camera is 4.5 inches long and comes with rear protection wings to avoid cable disconnect drops. It has a 3.5mm audio input (line/mic) embedded on all available outputs and can be controlled via included remote control, NDI|Tools and USB. The CV420Ne also comes with a front-facing tally light for live streaming.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Marshall at InfoComm 2023 booth 4107.