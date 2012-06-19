Marshall Electronics ships V-LCD56MD camera-top monitor

Marshall Electronics has begun shipping its new V-LCD56MD 5.6in high resolution modular camera-top monitor.

The monitor features a high resolution 1280 x 800 LED backlit IPS panel boasting 300-nit brightness with adjustable backlight. The V-LCD56MD is available in three different modular configurations.

The V-LCD56MD-O includes the MDO-3G output module with two 3G-HD-SDI outputs converted from the HDMI input (HDCP compliant). The V-LCD56MD-3G includes the MD-3GE input module with loop-through. The V-LCD56MD has no pre-installed module. Either optional module can be easily added in the field by the user for their convenience.

Building on the user-friendly features of previous V-LCD monitors, the V-LCD56MD model includes the new icon assisted menu system, waveform display with dual audio bars, headphone output, variable pixel-to-pixel function as well as Marshall's peaking filter in four colors for easier focus assist.