Marshall Develops ‘Palm Size’ Broadcast Camera

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF.— Marshall Electronics presents its new CV500-MB HD-SDI miniature camera providing full HD 1920x1080i/59.94 video.



The CV500-MB is 1.5” square and incorporates a Sony Exmor 2.2 Megapixel CMOS Sensor and a miniature High Definition Prime Lens. The new Sony Exmor sensor enables the HD-SDI Mini Camera to operate at very low lighting conditions, 0.5Lux (color) and 0.1Lux (b/w) with Sens-Up (30X) technology ensuring images as low as 0.02Lux.



CV500-MB is supplied with a 3.7mm 3MP Prime HD lens, but Marshall also offers a variety of miniature HD lens options to accommodate specific field conditions. This offers greater flexibility to get the optimal field and depth of view and distance to scene.



The camera can be integrated into reality shows, green rooms, helmet cams, stunt cars, dash cams, remote transmitter packs and other small areas where other cameras would not fit or would be obtrusive.



Marshall’s CV500-MB comes programmed at a resolution of 1080i/59.94. Other models are available in 1080p/60 (3G-SDI), 1080p/30, 720p/60, 1080i/60. All versions have the ability to switch between PAL/NTSC and offer a second simultaneous video stream through a CVBS (BNC) output cable



“The CV500-MB is capable of capturing difficult and compelling shots by going where other cameras can’t go,” said Marshall Electronics CEO Leonard Marshall. “With the prevalence of reality and documentary television, a tiny camera with these capabilities is invaluable to today’s broadcasters and filmmakers.”



The camera includes video enhancement features such as Wide Dynamic Range, Digital Noise Reduction (2D+3D), High Light Compensation, Automatic White Balance, Digital Defog, Auto Day/Night, Privacy Masking, Digital Zoom and Motion Detection.



CV500-MB is available now, and the CV500-M 1080p/60(50) (3G-SDI), 1080p/30(25), 1080i/60, 720p/60(50) models are also available upon request.