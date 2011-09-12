Marshall Debuts Glasses-Free 3D Production Monitor



AMSTERDAM – At IBC 2011, Marshall Electronics unveiled the world’s first autostereoscopic 3D (“glasses-free”) 7-inch portable/camera-top monitor. The ORCHID OR-70-3D lightweight 3D monitor does not require passive or active glasses and can be used as a camera viewfinder or portable 3D production display.



The OR-70-3D is the latest addition to Marshall Electronics’ expanding lineup of 3D monitoring solutions. In 2010, Marshall introduced the 3D-241-HDSDI 24-inch stereoscopic 3D LCD monitor, currently being used on a number of high-budget 3D projects around the world.



“Marshall continues to support the growth and expansion of global 3D production,” said Nathan Mordukhay, vice president of Sales & Marketing for Marshall. “The OR-70-3D is now the most versatile and technologically advanced 3D monitoring solution available to filmmakers and content producers.”



With parallax barrier and lenticular hybrid technology, the OR-70-3D provides superior 3D images with 1600 x 600 screen resolution. For precision 3D calibration, the OR-70-3D provides dual real-time Waveform and Vectorscope, along with various 3D analysis features such as Check Box, Difference, Blending, Compare, and more. Integrated mux and independent loop-through eliminate the requirement of an additional external converter. Delay-compensated horizontal mirror flip supports both channels respectively. Like most portable Marshall monitors, the unit also supports large battery adapters and ¼”-20 mounting for mobility and flexibility.



The Compare Box onscreen tool for 3D collaboration compares a specific region of both channels with easy-to-read graphs for Y, R, G, B with numeric display. Check Box (Checkerboard) provides a quilted layout of both left and right channels for depth check, channel difference, and more. The size of the box can be adjusted using the front panel rotary encoder. The full frame Embossed, or Luminance Difference View shows the difference between Left Eye and Right Eye. H Marker, a new horizontal marker, provides a ruler for 3D depth control. The position and space between lines can be adjusted using the front panel rotary encoder.



The OR-70-3D retails for $7899 and will ship October 1.



