Marshall Camera Integrates Zixi SDVP for IP Video

WALTHAM, Mass.— Zixi has announced a partnership with Marshall Electronics to integrate the Zixi software defined video platform (SDVP) into Marshall's lineup of IP cameras.

As part of the collaboration, Marshall cameras now include native support for full Zixi-enabled delivery with compatibility extending to all Marshall Broadcast and Pro AV-over-IP solutions.

All standard IP camera versions can be loaded with the Zixi-enabled firmware allowing existing Marshall operators to easily add Zixi support to their cameras, unlocking premium connectivity support and direct integration with the full suite of capabilities in the SDVP.

“Zixi is the leader for IP video delivery in the broadcast community and is requested by some of the industry's largest integrators,” said Tod Musgrave, senior director cameras, Marshall Electronics. “With Zixi integrated, Marshall Cameras now have access to the leading performance, efficiency, security and reliability that the SDVP enables.”

“We are thrilled for our mutual customers that Marshall has natively integrated Zixi into the IP Camera lineup,” added John Wastcoat, SVP alliances and marketing, Zixi. “Marshall has an excellent reputation in the broadcast community with their feature rich cameras and we look forward to a fruitful partnership.”

Supported IP camera models include CV355-30X, CV420-30X, CV620, CV730 and the top level CV730-BHN/WHN platforms, allowing users to deliver live video utilizing industry best performance, interoperability, resilience and security that the SDVP enables.

The SDVP’s Zixi protocol is a resilient congestion and network-aware protocol that adjusts to varying network conditions and employs patented, dynamic Forward Error Correction techniques for error-free video transport over IP with 99.9999% uptime at minimal latency, the company said.

Zixi will be exhibiting an integrated Marshall CV630-IP at IBC2022 in Hall 1, D. 81. For more details and to book a meeting please visit Zixi at IBC2022 (opens in new tab).

Marshall will also be onsite at IBC2022 (Stand 11.C23).