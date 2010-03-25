Marquis Broadcast names new VP



Media integration software and content workflow specialist Marquis Broadcast recently announced the appointment of Jason Danielson as vice president for the Americas.



Danielson’s duties will include managing key accounts, building the company’s systems integration channel and developing OEM technology partnerships. Danielson was chosen by Marquis Broadcast for his broad business-related skill set and decades of experience with numerous broadcast outfits throughout the Americas.



His curriculum vitae includes senior directorial roles at digital storage giant Omneon, a director of media and entertainment industry marketing position with Silicon Graphics and as a founder of Digital F/X, whose product team won an Emmy for technical achievement.



