Marquette Enlists TVU Tech for Live Transmission

MILWAUKEE—Marquette University’s communications team is utilizing TVU Networks’ cellular video technology to share live footage from its campus to a range of media outlets across the country.

Some of the content that Marquette will share via the TVU gear includes interviews with pollster Charles Franklin on the presidential election. Other events expected to benefit from the TVU transmission technology are the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro currently underway and Mother Teresa’s canonization ceremony in September.

The technology being used for all this is the TVUPack, which replaces a satellite uplink by working through nine mobile connections that create a broadband network. Marquette will work with a station engineer to pair transmitters so a media outlet can instantly capture footage.