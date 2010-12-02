Mark Polovick joins TeamCast

TeamCast has appointed Mark Polovick as vice president of sales in the company’s Chicago office. He will direct sales operations for North America.

Polovick has 36 years of international and domestic experience in broadcast engineering and sales. He began his broadcasting career in 1974 as an operations/maintenance engineer. Polovick progressed to the position of a chief engineer before becoming vice president of engineering in various broadcast facilities.

In 1998, Polovick joined Acrodyne Industries as regional sales manager for the northeast United States. He remained at Acrodyne as vice president of sales and marketing until his departure in 2008. In 2008, Screen Service America hired Polovick as vice president of sales for the United States until being moved to New York City in 2009 as managing director of RRD, a subsidiary of Screen Service Italy.