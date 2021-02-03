Mark Gardner Joins Ross as Regional Sales Director–EMEA North

OTTAWA, Canada—Ross Video has appointed Mark Gardner as regional sales director – EMEA North. He joins Ross with a wealth of experience in the broadcast industry, having held R&D/engineering, product management and sales management/director roles with a number of brands including Vistek, ProBel, Snell, SAM and most recently Grass Valley.

In a press statement, Oscar Juste, vice president of global sales, welcomed Gardner to the team. “Mark is a well-known and popular figure in the industry, and he will play an important role in helping Ross expand our customer base in these well-established and competitive broadcast markets. We will also need his expertise as we continue developing into other sectors and industries, broadening our footprint and proposing innovative new solutions to the creative, business and technical challenges faced by content creators everywhere.”

“I’m very much looking forward to sharing our partnership approach and our latest innovations with an increasing number of customers in the region,” Gardner said. “It’s going to be another significant year of new solution launches, and I’m raring to get started!”