Mark Cuban-Funded 3D Instant Replay Puts IU on Cutting Edge

INDIANAPOLIS—Anthony Schoettle of Indianapolis Business Journal writes: Within weeks of its opening last fall, the Indiana University Mark Cuban Center for Sports Media and Technology began flexing its considerable technological muscle.

Students and faculty running the center rolled out eye-popping virtual reality technology at the basketball teams’ opening practice Oct. 22—an event known as Midnight Madness. It gave fans the feeling they were on the court.

IU also became the first school in the nation to use the freeD technology—or Free Dimensional Video technology—a kind of 3D system that uses camera angles from 360 degrees to produce 3D replays on the video scoreboard inside Assembly Hall.

