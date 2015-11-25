Mariner xVu Monitoring More Than 30 Million Devices

Mariner xVu Now Monitoring Over 30 Million Devices



SAINT JOHN, NEW BRUNSWICK—According to Software Defined Monitoring provider Mariner, its xVu software is currently managing more than 30 million devices among tier-1 operators across the globe. This new statistic represents a 50 percent increase compared to 2014.

The xVu provides operators real-time visibility into subscriber experiences, allowing operation teams to identify and resolve issues. The xVu process over 18 billion events per month, according to Mariner.