Maldivian cable TV provider turns to Harmonic for digital video processing, delivery solutions

CableNET, a premiere cable TV provider in the Republic of Maldives, has deployed Harmonic video processing and delivery solutions for the first HD and near-VOD network in the Maldives.

CableNET serves 100,000 customers through its cable service in the capital city of Male and surrounding islands, as well as throughout the rest of the country via a multichannel multipoint distribution service (MMDS). Harmonic has provided the digital infrastructure to run simultaneous cable and MMDS services to the entire country with a single, bandwidth-efficient MPEG-4 AVC (H.264) headend. The headend makes it possible for CableNET to provide MPEG-4 SD and HD, near-VOD and digital channel mosaic services.

To power the end-to-end digital infrastructure for the new service, called Medianet, CableNET has deployed a range of Harmonic video and edge processing solutions:

ProView 7000 and 2900 integrated receiver/decoders receive the channel feeds from satellite.

Ion AVC encoders and the ProStream 1000 stream-processing platform compress and multiplex the video signals for distribution.

The ProStream 8000 digital mosaic solution creates multichannel mosaics.

The NSG 9000 universal edgeQAM is used in the distribution of the programming over CableNET’s cable and MMDS networks.

Harmonic’s NMX Digital Service Manager controls the entire digital headend.

