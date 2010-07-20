Magyar Televízió equips new facility with Miranda gear

Hungarian state broadcaster Magyar Televízió (MTV) has installed infrastructure, monitoring and branding equipment from Miranda Technologies at its television headquarters in Óbuda on the outskirts of Budapest.

The new facility consists of six studios, editorial premises and offices. The facility consolidates all of MTV’s divisions, which were previously located at 20 different sites across Budapest.

At the heart of MTV’s new broadcast operation is Miranda’s Densité signal processing equipment. Ten Densité frames house 200 signal processing modules, including a large number of up/down/crossconverters, digital amplifiers and change-overs.

Four Miranda Kaleido-X multi-viewers are used to monitor MTV’s four television channels using eight 46in LCD screens. The multiviewer system provides alarm capabilities for video, audio and metadata, including Dolby E.

Eight additional Kaleido-X16 multiviewers are used to drive 28 monitoring displays across multiple rooms, including the newsroom, transcription and archive areas, as well as a virtual studio.

Channel branding for MTV’s four channels is done with four Imagestore 750 HD/SD master control and channel branding processors, which offer four keying layers, dual DVEs, and advanced audio processing. The processors are controlled via automation and manually, using the PresStation master control panel. A further Imagestore 750 is used by MTV news studio operators for live events.

See Miranda Technologies at IBC2010 Stand 8.B80.