Magewell to Unveil Director Mini Production, Streaming System at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Magewell’s Director Mini portable, all-in-one live production and streaming system combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. The system enables a single operator to create visually compelling productions for live event coverage, remote production feeds and more.

In a press statement, the company said Director Mini offers a combination of input source flexibility and feature richness in a versatile form factor. Users can switch between two HDMI inputs and two USB AV inputs as well as three simultaneous live IP sources including SRT streams, RTMP streams or up to two NDI HX sources. File-based media assets including video, audio and images can also be combined with live sources. Embedded audio is supported on the HDMI and USB inputs alongside a 3.5mm analog audio input.

Director Mini’s user interface is accessed through its integrated 5.44-inch AMOLED touchscreen. Users can define multiple scenes that combine live HDMI, USB and audio inputs with network streams, media sources and graphics, then switch or transition between these scenes on the fly. Chroma keying enables the use of virtual backgrounds, while telestration enables real-time, on-screen drawing and combines with built-in scoreboard functionality to support sports productions. PTZ camera control is also available through the touchscreen, simplifying single-operator productions.

Director Mini’s touchscreen interface is complemented by the Director Utility app for iOS and Android devices, which provides remote configuration, audio controls, input switching, scoreboard control and more. The Director Utility can also turn the smartphone’s camera into a streaming source as a mobile input to the Director Mini hardware. Up to three mobile devices can be used simultaneously as sources to Director Mini.

Director Mini can encode video up to 1080p at 60 frames per second and bitrates up to 30 Mbps, with a flexible array of output possibilities. Productions can be streamed using the RTMP protocol to popular platforms such as YouTube Live, Facebook Live or custom destinations. Live comments can be displayed while streaming to YouTube, Facebook or Twitch. The ability to output an SRT stream makes Director Mini a suitable tool for contributing high-quality feeds to an off-site location for remote production.

The Director Mini is being demonstrated in Magewell’s booth 942.