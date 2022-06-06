Magenta TV is Deploying Comcast’s Cloud TV Suite

DENVER & BONN, Germany—Comcast Technology Solutions has announced that its Cloud TV Suite is being deployed as the new back-end platform for Deutsche Telekom's Magenta TV in selected markets.

Deployments began in Austria and will be phased in across other Deutsche Telekom markets throughout 2022.

Magenta TV combines conventional TV, media and video libraries, streaming services, and exclusive content for subscribers with advanced features like time shifted viewing, show restarts, replays, and more.

Comcast Technology Solutions' Cloud TV Suite provides a unified platform and common architecture to power Magenta TV services across set-top boxes, connected TVs, computers, smartphones, and tablet, the companies said.

"At Deutsche Telekom, we are committed to delivering the ultimate, world-class TV entertainment experience, which centers around the customer, through Magenta TV. This means deploying the most modern, flexible, and scalable back-end management system," said Pedro Bandeira, vice president of product and new business at Deutsche Telekom. "We selected Comcast Technology Solutions' Cloud TV Suite because of its ability to address our needs with market-proven reliability and efficiency. Moving to this advanced new platform will enable us to further harmonize our product roadmaps, accelerate new service delivery, and enable consistent and seamless experiences across devices and our markets."

Specifically, Deutsche Telekom will use the Cloud TV Suite to provide a comprehensive video management platform for centralized ingest of video assets; easy workflow management; multi-language metadata management; video processing; content protection; entitlements, availability windows, and rights enforcement; data analytics and insights; and publishing across devices.

In addition, Comcast Technology Solutions is providing a 24x7 service level agreement (SLA) and dedicated support team committed to the success of Deutsche Telekom.