M2A Media Expands into North America

LONDON—M2A Media, a U.K.-based provider of cloud-based live video solutions, is expanding into the N. American market with the opening of a new facility in Portland, Ore.

The facility includes a Media Control Room (MCR) and will house an expert Operations team to ensure the availability, performance and quality of M2A Media’s services and output 24/7, delivering up to one billion hours of streamed video content from up to 25,000 live events a year.

M2A says the expansion will allow the company to deploy a “follow-the-sun” methodology, guaranteeing the availability and expertise of M2A’s Media Operators across multiple time zones while improving working hours for London-based operations staff. In addition to Portland, M2A Media also has MCRs in its home base of London as well as Dhaka.

M2A clients include ATP Media, DAZN, BritBox, ITV and Channel 4.

“Our expansion into North America is a fantastic example of M2A’s organic growth, it being born out of the need to service a growing global customer base,” said Leon Box, Chief Operating Officer, M2A Media. “Portland, Oregon is the perfect location for our American operations. Not only are we now closer to our customers on the West Coast, but also to key technology partners, such as AWS. As broadcast technology continues to transition to the cloud, M2A is perfectly placed to offer the very best tools and expertise to help the industry achieve this as seamlessly as possible.”