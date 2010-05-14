Lyon Video productions sounding good with Calrec Apollo console

Mobile production company Lyon Video, based in Columbus, OH, has added Calrec Audio's most powerful console, a 144-fader Apollo with Hydra2 networking technology for its new HD truck, MU11, scheduled to hit the road in August. The Apollo console provides more than twice the processing power of other audio consoles, 144 faders, 1020 channels and a configurable control surface.

The new console for MU11 is the seventh provided by Calrec Audio. Currently being built by Gerling & Associates, the new truck is 53ft long with a 49ft expanding side, roomy enough for operators to walk end to end and stay sheltered from the weather. It will cover both sports and entertainment events.

Chad Snyder, Lyon Video account manager, said the console was able to handle challenging audio mixes on extremely big shows.

The console allows 512 x 512 MADI integration to the truck's Evertz router, making it possible to save and recall a comprehensive matrix of audio signals from the Calrec or Evertz control systems. This control system integration will help to streamline setup for recurring shows, saving time for Lyon and money for Lyon's customers. Calrec's Hydra2 networking system, which provides multiformat I/O for the Apollo, affords a distributed, flexible audio network that can be easily altered with the addition of I/O boxes.