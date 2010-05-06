Lyon Video Adds Calrec Console



Lyon Video, a Columbus, Ohio-based video and film production/post company, has selected a Calrec Audio Apollo audio console for its new high-definition truck, the MU11.



The Apollo selected boasts 144 faders and Calrec’s Hydra2 networking system that provides multiformat I/O for the console.



“We chose the Apollo console because we believe it will give us a technical edge, particularly in providing tough mixes on extremely big shows,” said Chad Snyder, Lyon Video’s account manager. “Apollo is a truly impressive digital desk, and its 144 faders give the audio operator extremely fast access to sources.”



The Apollo also incorporates Calrec’s Bluefin2 high-density signal processing system, which can provide up to 1,020 channel processing paths at 48 kHz, along with 128 program busses, 96 IFB/track outputs and 48 auxiliaries.



The MU11 truck is expected to be put into service in August.



