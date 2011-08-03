LYNX Technik to debut SHUFFLEMAX audio, metadata embedder/de-embedder

LYNX Technik will launch its SHUFFLEMAX audio and metadata embedder/de-embedder at IBC2011.

The 3G/HD/SD-SDI multi-functional module (model PDM 5289) expands the company’s Series 5000 card and rack-based signal processing solutions. The primary function of SHUFFLEMAX is to allow nearly unlimited shuffling of embedded audio channels and metadata.

SHUFFLMAX is a 16-channel audio embedder and de-embedder for SDI video. It also can be used for a multitude of other broadcast applications that require the management of multichannel audio, metadata and audio/video delays.

It also is a flexible metadata extractor, shuffler and embedder for visualizing, decoding and shuffling any metadata present in the SDI stream. SHUFFLEMAX visualizes all ancillary (ANC) data within HANC and VANC, and metadata can be extracted, replaced or passed transparently.

See LYNX Technik at IBC2011 Stand 8.E24.