Luxembourg Cable TV ensures quality with Volicon

Luxembourg cable TV operator Eltrona Interdiffusion is using the Volicon Observer RPM (remote program monitor) to monitor more than 215 digital television services. The Observer system complements Eltrona's global network management system by providing automatic and continuous evaluation of post-set-top box (STB) content, testing signal integrity, issuing alerts when errors are detected, and recording suspect content when channels do not conform to prespecified limits.

Using the same STBs used by Eltrona customers, the Observer RPM provides a single system and location from which the video output can be accessed and monitored 24/7. The system can autonomously check linear content for video or audio errors such as closed captioning, audio levels, and static or black screen. The Observer RPM also records content at full frame rate and full resolution and supports full STB command access, thereby facilitating immediate troubleshooting, as well as a historical review of content and services.