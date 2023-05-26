LTN Network Achieves Major Live Feed Milestone

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN managed its 1 millionth live feed earlier in May when it delivered a soccer game between Arsenal de Sarandí and Gimnasia La Plata in Argentina’s Liga Profesional de Fútbol via its proprietary multicast-enabled global IP network.

The May 8 milestone joins other live feeds that have included use of the LTN Network for primary transmission, testing and monitoring of high value programming. Since 2007, the network, which offers less than 200ms latency and 99.999% reliability, has carried live news coverage, entertainment, political live events, esports and premium live sports, such as the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and NFL Draft 2020, the company said.

“Our 1 millionth booking on the LTN Network marks a cataclysmic shift in the status quo of live media delivery as world leading organizations recognize the potential of IP-based distribution,” said Yair Amir, chief science officer and co-founder at LTN.

“In an increasingly complex and fragmented market with new business models emerging and new ways of working constantly evolving, multicast enabled, intelligent IP video transport provides the best foundation to underpin the future for any media business. We’re incredibly proud of this milestone and look forward to continuing to innovate with our Network to drive business results for our customers.”

LTN Network-delivered feeds include built-in insights, rich data and business intelligence providing visibility and control over content. The LTN Network portal enables users to access data around viewing metrics, ISP connectivity, signal continuity, packet loss, latency and last-mile health.

Among the company’s clients are MSG Networks, TelevisaUnivision, Deutsche Welle, Sinclair Broadcast Group, and Fox Sports.