LTN Global, SportsGrid Strike Deal for Automated, Cloud-Based Products

COLUMBIA, Md.—LTN Global has signed a multi-year agreement with SportsGrid Inc, a 24-hour linear network covering fantasy sports and wagering, that will have LTN provide advanced cloud-based automation products to help with the live delivery of programming.

LTN’s suite of communication and production tools virtually integrates the functions for master control, which enables the SportsGrid production team to manage their live programming schedule. SportsGrid delivers its live streaming HLS video feed through a low-latency IP connection from the cloud. The LTN platform uses its low-latency transport network and cloud-based production infrastructure, which are managed and monitored using proprietary software to deliver the support service.

The range of LTN’s broadcast and digital services include full production and master control, as well as remote and virtual production support. LTN also has its end-to-end video content ecosystem to provide clients with ad enablement and metadata insertion, cloud-based routing of broadcast and digital content, and a multicast transport network.

LTN operates all of this out of its production facility in Kansas City, Mo.

“We needed to deploy a transformative platform to efficiently and effectively produce daily live video programming from our studios and remotely during the pandemic,” said Louis Maione, SportsGrid president and founder. “LTN provides SportsGrid with innovative visualization tools to configure, manage and monitor live programming at scale across industry standard and protocols.”