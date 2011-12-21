Lowell Offers New Product Videos



PACIFIC, MO.: Lowell Manufacturing Company has updated its YouTube channel with two new product videos.



These short clips, highlighting rack and wall-mount storage solutions, were produced as a resource for customers, consultants, installers and end users, demonstrating the products’ construction and features.



The first video can be found here. This video features Lowell’s VARI-RACK, which sports a unique design among AV equipment racks. In the video the host assembles a VARI-RACK, demonstrating how to set the rack depth to a choice of settings.



The second video is located here. This video features three of Lowell’s wall-mount rack units: the LWR, the LWSRF and the LWRF. In the clip, the host compares and contrasts the three different products, pointing out key features and access points.



“We’re proud to present the new videos, and the rest of the content on our YouTube channel, as a key resource to the extended Lowell family,” said Kathy Lane, marketing communications manager. “We take great pride in our products’ design, and these clips help illuminate the ways in which our attention to detail can make life easier for our customers, installers, and maintenance technicians. We invite everyone to subscribe to our social media channels to keep up with the latest developments at Lowell.”



-- Systems Contractor News