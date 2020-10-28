Locast Now Available in Indianapolis

NEW YORK—The Locast broadcast TV streaming service has debuted in the Indianapolis market, offering more than 40 local channels for free over the internet.

Locast is a nonprofit service that provides access to local TV channels so viewers can have access to news, storm coverage, emergency information, election coverage and more local-focused programming over internet-connected devices, including their phones, tablets, laptops and streaming devices.

For the Indianapolis area—including Bloomington, Kokomo and Munice—42 local TV channels are available through Locast, including ABC 6, NBC 13, CBS 4, Fox 59, PBS, PBS Kids, Telemundo and more. The service is available to more than 3 million Indianapolis and surrounding area residents, according to Locast.

Locast operates under the Copyright Act of 1976 that allows nonprofit translator services to broadcast local stations without receiving a copyright license from the broadcaster. This stance has been challenged, with ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox filing a lawsuit against Locast arguing that it is not a nonprofit. Locast founder and Chairman David Goodfriend believes the streamer is likely to prevail in the court.

Indianapolis is the 24th U.S. TV market were Locast is available. Locast says it has 1.7 million users, but it is available to 148 million viewers.