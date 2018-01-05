LiveWorks Promises To Bring Immersive Video to Television

NEW YORK—While lots of attention has been paid to support for 4K, HDR, robust mobile TV and personalized, immersive audio as part of ATSC 3.0, little if anything has been talked about regarding the next-generation standard’s ability to support augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and live 360-degree video. That is, until today.

VR Video and WheresMyMedia VR, winners of NAB’s Pilot Innovation Award, said today they are collaborating on a project to bring AR, VR and live 360 video to broadcast. Their targeted release is the 2018 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 9-12.

Dubbed the LiveWorks broadcasting platform, the system will leverage ATSC 3.0 to deliver broadcast- quality immersive video content “seamlessly and simultaneously” via over the air and over the top to the web and mobile.

Immersive content will be distributed alongside traditional broadcast content, a LiveWorks press release said. The press release quotes William Steele, CEO of WheresMyMedia VR as saying the immersive experience has the potential to make consuming advertising “a fun dynamic experience for the viewer.”

Calls have been placed to WheresMyMedia VR, VR Video and LiveWorks for additional information, but no one was immediately available. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

