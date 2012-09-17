Livewire Digital HD Media Controller manages, delivers extreme sports footage

Nautical sports footage designed to thrill is now a reality thanks to the launch of Livewire Digital’s HD Media Controller, a compact video management and delivery system for extreme sporting events.

The system is aimed at single-handed or small crew events and has been developed from technology designed for the Volvo Ocean Race. The HD Media Controller can manage a number of waterproof cameras and microphones and integrates them with M-Link software and satellite services, such as Inmarsat FleetBroadband. Designed to withstand the harshest of environments, the system can capture dramatic on-board footage and deliver it to the viewing public.

The user simply selects one of four workflows to manage the way the FleetBroadband maritime satellite link is used. They include: high-quality file-based media delivery, a live feed to broadcasters, a live feed to websites or an audio interview.

A key feature of the HD Media Controller is delay line technology. This continually records from a preselected onboard camera and waterproof microphones.

If a dramatic event occurs, the crew can press a “crash button” that tells the HD Media Controller to save the previous 4 minutes of action as well as the subsequent 4 minutes, enabling users to capture dramatic footage as events unfold.