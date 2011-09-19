LiveU unveils handheld HD uplink box

LiveU a specialist in portable video-over-cellular systems, unveiled its LU40i handheld live HD video system for the online media market at IBC2011. Weighing less than 700g (1.5lbs), the LU40i enables online coverage of events, such as sports, music, advertising, religious and corporate sponsorship.

The LU40i complements LiveU's flagship LU60 live video transmission systems, used by broadcasters and news agencies around the world. With up to six network connections, the bonded LU40i offers 4G LTE/3G, WiMAX, Wi-Fi and LAN video transmission in a substantially smaller form factor. The LU40i leverages LiveU's algorithms for resiliency and sustained video transmission, even when on the move. It also includes encoding capabilities for transmitting high-quality HD/SD video from diverse locations, adapting to dynamic network conditions.